Tips for coping with Covid-19 vaccine anxiety from local experts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Medical experts across our community and country recommend protecting ourselves from COVID-19 by getting a vaccination. While vaccines are effective in waring off many serious and potentially deadly diseases, many people are afraid of receiving them. If you still find yourself on the fence, then you’ll want to tune in to this week’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities.

A panel of experts shares the importance of getting a vaccination, discuss tips for coping with vaccine anxiety and talk over their personal vaccine experiences.

Panelists include:

Surae Eaton, MD AARP Volunteer, Lansing

Karla Fales, CEO, CareWell Services Southwest

Wanda P. Bowman, MBA, Director of Finance and Business Development, Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Charlie Olszewski, Retired Associate Professor

