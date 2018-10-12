Encore Years

The importance of music and brain health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Three West Michigan organizations are teaming up to promote the importance of music and how it can help brain health. Here to tell us more about this collaboration is our WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Jennifer Feuerstein from AARP, Dr. Nancy Summers from the West Michigan New Horizons music ensemble and Noelle Frost from Alzheimer's Association.

Music. Mind. Magic.

  • AARP, Alzheimer's Association & West Michigan New Horizons Music Ensembles
  • Friday, October 19
  • Doors open at 7:30PM
  • Calvary Baptist Church Auditorium
  • 1200 28th Street SE - Grand Rapids
  • RSVP at 1-877-926-8300
About Jennifer Feuerstein

Jennifer Feuerstein is the WOTV 4 Encore Years expert, offering advice on all things 50+. She’s a community organizer, activist, public speaker and writer on issues related to older adults and the encore years. She is Associate State Director for AARP Michigan and uses her voice in her various roles to fight against ageism in our society.

