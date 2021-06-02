The future of autonomous vehicles in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Are you curious about the future of autonomous vehicles and how they may be of benefit to Michiganders? Trevor Pawl, Michigan’s chief mobility officer, joins Paula D. Cunningham on AARP Real Possibilities to discuss new advancements in automotive technology.

What are autonomous vehicles?

Autonomous refers to “a car that has the intelligence to drive itself. A car that can navigate a construction zone and navigate city streets,” Pawl says.

How safe are autonomous vehicles?

Compared to traditional vehicles, Pawl suggests the safety of autonomous vehicles is much higher. Over the last decade, 94% of all car-related deaths were a result of human error. With new technology, the chances of human error decrease significantly, Pawl states.

