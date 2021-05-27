GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Preparing a will is not just about money. It’s also about having peace of mind. Did you know that in America, only 30% of adults have written a will? It’s an aspect of life and one of the most crucial documents an individual can compose. So, if you haven’t determined which loved ones will receive your possessions, consider putting a testament or legal document together.

Our Encore years expert, Jennifer Feuerstein, discusses the do’s and don’ts of writing a will.

Do’s

When writing a will, ensure two or more witnesses are present for the signing.

Don’ts

Common mistakes people make when signing a will includes failing to disclose all properties and giving unclear descriptions to beneficiaries.

For more tips on writing a will, visit aarp.org/mi

