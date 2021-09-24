The benefits of journaling for caregivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Caring for a loved one can be a rewarding experience. Knowing a family member is being well taken care of and receiving the support they need in their everyday lives is reassuring. However, there are times when the responsibilities of caregiving can become overwhelming and sometimes difficult. If you’re a caregiver needing a beneficial way to relieve stress, then consider journaling.



Journaling has become a therapeutic practice for many individuals. It’s an outlet to release your inner thoughts and feelings, whether positive or negative. Journaling also helps to reflect on specific memories. For caregivers, journaling can help with pinpointing specific moods and experiences. It can also remind caregivers to reflect on the blessings that stem from their role of caring for others.

Learn about more benefits by watching Jennifer Feuerstein’s tips in the video player above. >>>

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan).