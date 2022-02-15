GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Some senior living communities offer multiple care levels to help their residents age in place. A specific care level offered to many aging adults includes assisted living. Connie Graham, The Manor & Villages Admission Counselor, defines assisted living, discusses provided care, ways residents and families can pay for assisted living, and daily services included in this care level.

What is assisted living?

“Assisted living is help given to seniors that need help with what’s called activities of daily living. So, those are things people need help with to be successful in everyday life. Could be things like bathing, medication administration, help with dressing, help getting in and out of bed. So, to just help them maintain their independence.” – Connie Graham

