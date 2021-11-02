What is a Life Plan Community, and why is it recommended?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As we age, the need for support, services and a higher level of care becomes a priority. For aging adults seeking higher levels of care tailored to their individual needs, a life plan community may be the perfect fit!

Connie Graham, Admissions Counselor at the Manor & Villages at Sunset Senior Communities, details the purpose of life plan communities and the benefits. She also shares helpful tips for families looking to find the right life plan community for their loved ones.

Watch in the video player above!

Learn more about Life Plan Communities and the services Sunset Senior Communities offers:

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)