What is a life lease?

Sunset Senior Communities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you or your loved one have thought about moving into a senior living community, then don’t let expenses deter you! You may believe senior living is out of your price range, but many communities offers several options for various budgets. One of these options includes life leases.

What is a life lease community? Ben Leavell, Executive Director for Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities, explains.

Watch in the video player above.

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:ADVERTISING

616.457.2770  

725 Baldwin St.  

Jenison, MI 49428  

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities) 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon