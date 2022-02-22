What are the benefits of assisted living communities?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re in the process of finding care options for an aging adult, a senior parent, or a loved one, then you may find there are a plethora of care services to choose from. Some common options for senior care include in-home care which refers to supportive care offered to an individual at home by a professional caregiver. There’s also assisted living, which refers to a housing facility offering support to residents who choose not to live independently. While in-home care can be a great choice for seniors, the features of assisted living communities are often thought to be more beneficial.

Connie Graham, Admissions Counselor at The Manor & Villages (Sunset Senior Communities), joins Jennifer Feuerstein during AARP Real Possibilities to discuss the benefits of assisted living. Watch the interview above to learn about these benefits, and continue reading below for key “pros”.

Benefits of assisted living:

Assisted living offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week care and observation

Assisted living provides peace of mind for residents and families. Each resident is provided with a pendant they can push in case of emergencies.

Assisted living offers residents the opportunity to build community with staff and peers

Assisted living provides three meals a day to seniors. As a result, resident’s health has improved.

Assisted living offers fun recreational activities for resident’s to enjoy throughout the year.

