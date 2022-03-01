Types of care offered in assisted living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When discussing assisted living for seniors, it may be difficult to know which specific services are offered and how it applies to yourself or a loved one. On Tuesday’s episode of AARP Michigan Real Possibilities, Connie Graham, Admissions Counselor for The Manor & Villages at Sunset Senior Communities, details the types of assisted living care.

What is assisted living?

Graham says assisted living provides “Assistance for those who need help with activities of daily living. Physical things that they might need help with every day such as help with getting dressed in the morning. Maybe help with their showers, but it can also range from just daily check-ins to medication management. All the way over maybe like end-of-life care.”

How do I know if a loved one needs assisted living?

According to Graham, every assisted living community has an assessment tool used before a resident moves in. This assessment tool is used to determine what level of care is needed. There are three levels, as indicated in the chart featured below.

Aside from these assisted living services, residents are also provided with three meals a day, snacks, housekeeping, and group activities.

Learn more by watching the interview above!

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)