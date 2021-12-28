The benefits and amenities of a senior living community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Choosing where to live after retirement can be difficult. Many seniors have decided a senior living community is a right fit for them. There’s no doubt that there are several benefits to transitioning into a senior living community, and Ben Leavell, Executive Director for Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities, is sharing! Ben also details the differences between condo-style living and living in a community.

Learn about the benefits of senior living in the video player above!

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

