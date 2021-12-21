Sunset Senior Communities addresses the growing need for senior living in West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As West Michigan’s senior population continues to increase, so does the need for additional senior living options in the community. During a new episode of “AARP Real Possibilities: Today’s Take”, Ben Leavell, Executive Director of Waterford Place, discusses the changes he has noticed regarding the senior community and senior living industry in West Michigan. Ben also details factors contributing to an increased life expectancy of aging adults, and the amenities they can find in senior living communities.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

