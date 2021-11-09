Key advice for finding the best senior living community to fit your needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Finding a senior living community that best fits your needs and lifestyle can be difficult. Connie Graham is the Assistant Executive Director and Admissions Counselor at Sunset Manor & Villages, and she joins Jennifer Feuerstein in-studio to discuss how to make the right choice!

During the informative interview, Connie suggests taking a tour of a senior living community, paying attention to how employees interact with staff, talking with a friend who may have a loved one residing in a senior community, and sampling the facility’s food!

For more tips, tune into the interview in the video player above.

Learn more and contact Sunset Senior Communities:

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)