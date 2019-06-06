Encore Years

Seven ways to prevent financial elder abuse

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:46 PM EDT

Seven ways to prevent financial elder abuse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Elder abuse, like many other forms of domestic abuse, is an often hidden phenomenon that affects hundreds of thousands of older Americans.  Elder abuse can take many forms, from physical to sexual to neglect. And it can even take the form of financial exploitation. In fact, every year, older Americans are robbed of $3 billlion thanks to this type of elder abuse- and this is just the amount that is reported. 

The people who commit this crime can be a stranger to the victim, such as an aide that comes into the home to assist with daily activities, or they can even be someone that the victim knows and trusts, such as a friend or family member.

Experts believe financial exploitation of older people is a problem that is growing as America ages, and that it is significantly underreported. “It’s such a hidden crime. Within families, victims don’t want to prosecute,” says Julie Schoen of the National Center on Elder Abuse. “There’s a huge gap in our system when it comes to recording these crimes. We need better research.” Ninety percent of perpetrators are family members or other people the victim knows well, such as caretakers, neighbors or friends, the NCEA estimates. “As we get older and our brains change, we find it more difficult to track financial details,” says Bonnie Brandl, director of the National Clearinghouse on Abuse in Later Life. “That makes us more susceptible.” And older people can lose touch with those who might protect them. “Bad actors will isolate victims so they don’t get caught and can take advantage of them,” says Amy Mix, an attorney with the AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly.

How to Prevent It

Here are steps experts agree will help protect you and your aging loved ones.

  • When a person is still mentally sharp, help him or her make a plan that designates power of attorney and health care directives. “We tend to want to keep financial matters private, but if we don’t have those discussions, that’s what blows things apart,” Schoen says.
  • Stay connected with older loved ones through regular phone calls, visits or emails.
  • Develop a relationship with your parent’s caregiver. “They’ll be less likely to financially exploit Mother because they know you’re paying attention,” Brandl says.
  • Become a “trusted contact” to monitor bank account and brokerage activity.
  • Sign up for a service such as EverSafe to track financial activity and notify an advocate of unusual withdrawals or spending.
  • Set up direct deposit for checks so others don’t have to cash them.
  • Do not sign any documents that you don’t understand.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Featured Content

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with dozens of parades this Memorial Day.

Read More »
Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years

Meet our May career woman, the incredible Executive Director of Girls on the Run, Lori Burgess!

Read More »
ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season

ABC is pleased to announce the list of renewed fan favorites for the 2019-2020 Primetime season. You won’t want to miss out on any of these!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019 Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Photo Galleries WOTV

About Jennifer Feuerstein

Jennifer Feuerstein is the WOTV 4 Encore Years expert, offering advice on all things 50+. She’s a community organizer, activist, public speaker and writer on issues related to older adults and the encore years.

More about Jennifer »