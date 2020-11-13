Pivoting during the pandemic: Improvements to hospitals, senior living facilities and advanced oral surgeries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The COVID-19 crisis continues to present challenges for several local businesses and organizations. In the midst of navigating these tough times, the pandemic has caused many of us to find creative ways to adjust and to continue serving our community.

On Tuesday’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham discusses ways McLaren Health Care is pivoting during this period of uncertainty. McLaren Health Care is expanding their campus to provide additional medical services to patients and to recruit more talented health care workers.

McLaren Health Care CEO Kirk Ray provides an update on the expansion, details recent activities inside of the buildings and explains the positive impact that the new facilities will have on the Michigan community.

Today’s Take

During “Today’s Take” hosted by AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein, Dr. Mark Jensin of Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio joins to provide an update on advanced technologies being used to treat patients undergoing oral surgeries.

Many people wish for the perfect smile, but fear dental procedures, safety measures and the final results after surgeries. Dr. Mark Jensin eases these concerns by mentioning the specific advanced technology being used in procedures (3D CT scanners, X Guide Software and 3D printers), the importance of using these advanced tools and the positive impact that oral surgeries has on patients.

Dr. Mark Jensin also discusses the ongoing opioid epidemic. Following oral surgeries, many patients receive pain medications to aid in the healing process. In efforts to prevent the use of opioids, Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio provides alternative pain reliever options.

Visit the Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/

LouAnn Shawver, Director of sales & Marketing at Clark Retirement, joins “Today’s Take” to discuss assisted living for seniors.

Moving a loved one into an assisted living community can be difficult for many families. Often times, making the transition poses questions and concerns. Families want to know of factors to consider before moving a loved one in, details on safety guidelines, ways their aging loved ones will stay engaged at facilities overtime, and the overall benefits of joining an assisted living community.

LouAnn provides answers to all of these questions by explaining Clark Retirement’s services and guidelines.

Chris Simons, Dementia and Life enrichment at Clark retirement also joins “Today’s take” to talk about Clark Retirement’s music therapy program for residents living with dementia.

Learn more about Clark Retirement:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/