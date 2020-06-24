News conference explores COVID-19 impact on health care disparities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on disparities in health care treatment and access due to economic, social and racial inequalities in Michigan will be the focus of a virtual news conference on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

“Disrupt Disparities 2.0,” a collaboration between AARP Michigan and Public Sector Consultants, will be released at the news conference.

The in-depth report looks at the statistics and causes of disparities, and proposes solutions for a better Michigan. This project is based on the idea that everyone in Michigan should have access to quality healthcare and the long-term services and supports (LTSS) they need no matter their age, race, ethnicity, geographic location, or income.

Presenters at the virtual event will be Paula Cunningham, State Director of AARP Michigan and Justin Fast, Senior Consultant at Public Sector Consultants.

This is how the media may join the press conference starting at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25:

• Join the live meeting starting at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25.

• Members of the media may submit their questions using the Chat function during the question portion of the press conference.

The live press conference will be accessible only through the above link at the time of the event. Afterward a recording will be made publicly available on YouTube.

In its landmark report, ‘Disrupting Disparities: The Continuum of Care for Michiganders 50 and Older,” AARP outlined numerous longstanding disparities in access to home and community-based services (HCBS) and LTSS, social determinants of health and chronic disease burden, access to broadband services, and accessible and effective telehealth services throughout Michigan.

The new report explores the need to eliminate inequities in Michigan’s healthcare system for people over 50 in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All media are invited to join us for a closer look at this significant and topical issue.