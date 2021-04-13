‘Michigan Women Forward’ helps women find and fund their passions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Michigan is home to millions of incredible women and leaders who create positive change in our communities. During AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham joins one of these inspiring community leaders who help Michigan women find and fund their passions. Her name is Carolyn Cassin, and she’s the CEO of Michigan Women Forward, a statewide foundation committed to fostering the economic and personal growth of Michigan women and youth.

Carolyn has spent a lifetime supporting women in reaching their personal and professional goals and securing their dreams! She’s here to talk all about her journey to changing the world and making it a better place, which she credits as being a driving force in her life.

Watch Carolyn’s inspiring interview in the video player above!

Learn more about Michigan Women Forward (MWF) by visiting the Foundation’s website.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)

About AARP Real Possibilities

AARP Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

