Michigan woman among finalists for AARP ‘hero' award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - A Southfield woman, who helps to open up the world for Chinese immigrant seniors, has been chosen as a finalist for AARP’s 2018 Asian American and Pacific Islander Community Hero Awards.

Lisa Hou, a committed volunteer and program manager at Asian Center – Southeast Michigan in Southfield is among 10 nominees for the honor.

Hou works with Chinese immigrant seniors as a translator.

“When I translate for them, their world starts to make sense,” she said. “The little things I do are helping the seniors to have more confidence and more independence. There is a need to empower them.”

Hou has helped to produce a video about Hepatitis B, and taught herself to write subtitles so non-English speaking seniors can get the information they need. She also serves as an interpreter at health fairs and other events.

One staff member and one volunteer will be awarded $1,000, and their respective organizations will also each receive a $1,000 cash prize. Each winner and their organization will be featured in a cinematic 3- to 5-minute short film to be promoted by AARP. The finalists were selected from the submissions that AARP received from a national open call for nominees.