Michigan woman among finalists for AARP ‘hero' award
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - A Southfield woman, who helps to open up the world for Chinese immigrant seniors, has been chosen as a finalist for AARP’s 2018 Asian American and Pacific Islander Community Hero Awards.
Lisa Hou, a committed volunteer and program manager at Asian Center – Southeast Michigan in Southfield is among 10 nominees for the honor.
Now it’s up to voters to decide who wins. Visit facebook.com/AARPAAPI to see the finalists’ stories and to cast your ballot. Voting is now open and ends on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
Hou works with Chinese immigrant seniors as a translator.
“When I translate for them, their world starts to make sense,” she said. “The little things I do are helping the seniors to have more confidence and more independence. There is a need to empower them.”
Hou has helped to produce a video about Hepatitis B, and taught herself to write subtitles so non-English speaking seniors can get the information they need. She also serves as an interpreter at health fairs and other events.
One staff member and one volunteer will be awarded $1,000, and their respective organizations will also each receive a $1,000 cash prize. Each winner and their organization will be featured in a cinematic 3- to 5-minute short film to be promoted by AARP. The finalists were selected from the submissions that AARP received from a national open call for nominees.
Encore Years
Photo Galleries
About Jennifer Feuerstein
Jennifer Feuerstein is the WOTV 4 Encore Years expert, offering advice on all things 50+. She’s a community organizer, activist, public speaker and writer on issues related to older adults and the encore years. She is Associate State Director for AARP Michigan and uses her voice in her various roles to fight against ageism in our society.