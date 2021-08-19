‘MI Sisters and Friends: Conversations That Count’ features chat with top Michigan elected leaders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- AARP Michigan, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, and the Michigan Bankers Association will present MI Sisters and Friends: Conversations That Count!, an opportunity for women to come together and have a conversation about their health and wealth as we emerge from the pandemic.



This free, virtual event – a follow-up to the first AARP MI Sisters event presented a year ago – will be Wednesday, August 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program features an introductory address from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She will be joined by five women representing Michigan in the U.S. Congress – U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, and U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, Brenda Lawrence, Elissa Slotkin and Rashida Tlaib — who will share their thoughts with participants and provide a progress report on the status of women’s health care and financial issues. Some will join the virtual event live, some will participate via pre-recorded video.

“It’s not every day you get an opportunity to share conversation and ideas with top elected officials about the issues most important to you,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director of AARP Michigan. “Don’t miss this chance to add your voice to this major policy discussion.”

Speakers also include Paula Autry, CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health Jackson and Senior Vice President of Central Markets for Henry Ford; and Pamela Fuertes, executive director of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Program.



This free event will be online via Zoom, and registration is required to attend. Register at: aarp.cvent.com/Sisters825

(Press release provided by AARP Michigan)