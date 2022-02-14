Join AARP Michigan for virtual community events this February and March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Throughout February and March, AARP Michigan is hosting a series of quality programming and virtual events for Michiganders to attend right from the comfort of their homes. As part of AARP’s Virtual Community Center, attendees can participate in free interactive online events and classes designed for learning, self-improvement and fun, according to AARP’s website.

Featured below is a list of upcoming events.

February

Learn A Latte: Fair Rx Prices NOW (virtual event)

Wed., Feb. 16 | 10 – 10:30 a.m.

The rising cost of prescription drugs is a tough pill to swallow. Learn about solutions AARP is championing to cut out-of-pocket costs, such as importing Rx drugs and negotiating prices to stop drug companies from price gouging. Register here.

Rhythms of Life (virtual event)

Sat., Feb. 19 | 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Did you know music is good for your health? Percussionist Kevin “Bujo” Jones will lead us in a virtual rhythm circle, introducing us to percussion, rhythms and the benefits of music. Join us for this fun, healthy and interactive rhythm circle! No experience is necessary. Register here.

Disrupt Aging Book Club (virtual event)

Tue., Feb. 22 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Join the Disrupt Aging Book Club in 2022 as we discuss the lighter side of life and topics related to aging. Come for the great conversation and book selections and leave with new friends and experiences. The February book selection is A Beginner’s Guide to Murder by Rosalind Stopps. Register here.

AARP’s Best Kept Secrets: Tech Nest (virtual event)

Tue., Feb. 22 | 11:30 a.m. – Noon

Join us for AARP’s Best Kept Secrets to get the inside scoop on the latest from AARP. This month, we’ll feature Tech Nest, a program that works with university students to develop products and services that help you live your best life. Register here.

AARP Ride@50+℠ Program (virtual event)

Wed., Feb. 23 | 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Join us to learn about the AARP Ride@50+℠ Program. It is a simple solution for transportation in Washtenaw County where you can schedule and pay for rides with a taxi service, rideshare and paratransit in one place. The AARP Ride@50+℠ Program allows you the freedom and independence to schedule rides to where you want to go and at the time that works for you or your loved one. Register here.

Black History Month: The Role of Black Farmers in Michigan and Across the Country (virtual event)

Mon., Feb. 28 | 11 a.m. – Noon

Black farmers have been farming in Michigan since the 1800s and across the United States for over four centuries. For this program, we’ll feature Michigan-based farmers still active in agriculture. Join us to learn about their role in getting food to the table and their support for food co-ops and community gardens. Register here.

March 2022

Learn A Latte: Relearning How to Sleep (virtual event)

Wed., March 2 | 10 – 10:30 a.m.

For those who are regularly chasing sleep and not getting enough of it, the struggle is real, both physically and mentally. Join us as we mark the end of daylight saving time by taking back the night with tips for healthier sleep habits. Register here.

Time to Talk About Money (virtual event)

Thur., March 3 | 11 a.m. – Noon

Money conversations are rarely easy. Join us as we explore how to talk to loved ones about financial management, assistance and support. We’ll also discuss how to properly manage another person’s finances. Come with questions! Register here.

Mindfulness Apps (virtual event)

Tue., March 8 | 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Are you overwhelmed by what’s going on around you? Learn to be more fully present and aware through simple mindfulness activities that reduce anxiety, improve memory and lower blood pressure. Hear about helpful apps and technology. Register here.

Learn A Latte: Learn to Listen with Empathy (virtual event)

Wed., March 16 | 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Do you hear what’s not being said? Learn the subtle skills needed to be an empathetic listener, like how to read nonverbal cues, give and receive feedback, express feelings and deal with silent moments. You’ll walk away a better listener. Register here.

Arthritis 101 (virtual event)

Thur., March 17 | 1 – 2 p.m.

More than 58 million Americans are diagnosed with arthritis, but what are the symptoms and signs? Join us for a presentation on the most common types of arthritis, how arthritis is diagnosed and the different options for treatment. Register here.

Rhythms of Life (virtual event)

Sat., March 19 | 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Did you know music is good for your health? Percussionist Kevin “Bujo” Jones will lead us in a virtual rhythm circle, introducing us to percussion, rhythms and the benefits of music. Join us for this fun, healthy and interactive rhythm circle! No experience is necessary. Register here.

Disrupt Aging Book Club (virtual event)

Tue., March 22 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Join the Disrupt Aging Book Club in 2022 as we discuss the lighter side of life and topics related to aging. Come for the great conversation and book selections and leave with new friends and experiences The March book selection is Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann. Register here.

The Color of Health Care: Ask the Doctor Panel (virtual event)

Tue., March 29 | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join us for an Ask the Doctor panel, the first in a three-part series to help bridge the multicultural health care gap by raising awareness and connecting people to information and the services they need. Register here.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)