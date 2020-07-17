Join AARP, Debbie Allen and the Village People for virtual dance party on July 18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Lace up your dancing shoes! AARP is proud to sponsor Daybreaker Live: Dancing Through the Decades (’60s, ’70s, ’80s) an online experience on

Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. ‑ 1 p.m ET, featuring live appearances by Debbie Allen, the Village People and more!

According to studies, dancing not only provides physical exercise but it may also help relieve stress, and build social connections. Plus, it’s fun! Join thousands of music lovers and groove to the best music of the ’60s‐’80s in this interactive event hosted by Daybreaker on the Zoom app or online platform.



Tickets are free but registration is required! You do not need a Zoom account to participate.

