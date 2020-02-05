Grand Rapids AARP kicks off 2020 learning series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – AARP in Grand Rapids is always hosting community events for people to mingle and learn!

First, they’re hosting their Learn a Latte morning coffee speaker series. It’s held the 3rd Wednesday of each month from 10-11:30am at Schuler Books.

February 19th – Conversations on Life & Death

March 18th – Downsizing or Decluttering

April 15th – Whole Foods & Plant Based Diets

They also have a great series for people to have fun and get to know each other with AARP on Tap! The series meets the 4th Tuesday of each month at a different local brewery or pub.

February 25th – Harmony Hall

March 24th – Creston Brewery

April 28th – Mitten Brewing Company

For a full list of events, click here.

Sponsored by AARP.