Gov. Whitmer headlines event Monday on Age-Friendly Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOTV) – Michigan is aging faster than any state in the nation, demographic projections show.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other public officials, municipal planners, health care professionals and concerned citizens will gather in Lansing Monday, Oct. 7 for a statewide conversation about how to accommodate all residents and make this trend work for the state and local communities.

The AARP Michigan-sponsored Age-Friendly Communities Conference will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 925 S. Creyts Rd., Lansing.

The media is invited to attend.

“Studies show younger and older Michiganders want the same things: affordable, accessible housing; access to health care and transportation options; walkable downtowns; a variety of cultural activities and entertainment; gainful employment and volunteer opportunities,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director of AARP Michigan.

“This interactive conference will look at the tools available to help make the state and its communities work for everyone.”

Gov. Whitmer, who has expressed support for making Michigan an age-friendly state, will kick off the one-day event. Speakers and panels will include state legislators, mayors and other city officials, health care and livable communities experts. More than 200 people from across the state have registered for the daylong conference.