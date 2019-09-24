GNO: “There’s No Business Like Show Business” talent showcase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A singing CEO, a puppeteering media personality, a stand-up comedian judge, sounds like a fun night out right? It’s all part of an event put on by AARP and Aquinas College. Today we have our WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Jennifer Feuerstein, from AARP here with Noelle Frost from Aquinas College.

The Aquinas College Women’s Connection “There’s No Business Like Show Business” Talent Showcase event will take place Wednesday, October 9th at 7pm.

The event is to showcase the many gifts and talents West Michigan female leaders have, but that don’t get to share every day. The lineup of women will perform a variety of acts from ventriloquism, dance, singing, comedy and many more hidden talents. We often see women leaders for what they do in the workplace but what they do away from the office is just as important.