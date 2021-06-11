Gift cards are for gifts, not criminals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- En español | Gift cards are a popular, one-size-fits-all present — but nobody hankers after them more than criminals. Using a variety of ruses, criminals persuade people to buy the cards and turn over their redemption codes, giving the crooks instant access to the cards’ value.

Still, nearly 1 in 4 people in an AARP-sponsored survey answered this true-or-false question incorrectly: “It is always a scam when someone directs you to pay a debt or other obligation with a gift card such as an eBay, Google Play or retail store gift card.”

The correct answer is true, though 24 percent of the respondents in the national survey either gave the wrong answer or weren’t sure. A strong majority, 76 percent, got it right.

More than $300 million lost in three years

Gift cards and reload cards are among the top methods used by victims to send funds to fraudsters, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a consumer protection agency, reports. Crooks got their greedy hands on about $305 million in gift and reload cards during the three years ending in 2020, the FTC says.

Other key findings from the AARP survey:

Nearly 1 in 3 adults (31 percent) said they or someone they know had been asked at some point to purchase a gift card to pay a bill, fee or some other debt or obligation or to claim a prize. None is a valid reason. Gift cards are for gifts for people you know and trust — not for any other purpose.

who had been asked for a gift card (63 percent) to pay for a financial obligation or to claim a prize than people age 50 and older (38 percent). Among those who know someone who was asked for a gift card for the wrong reasons, nearly 6 in 10 (58 percent) said the acquaintance either lives in their household or is a relative residing elsewhere.

A reminder that bears repeating

Remember that gift cards are for trusted friends, relatives and associates — not for the faraway strangers who call, email, text or reach out on social media with a bogus story.

The survey of 1,000 adults was conducted Feb. 12 and 13 by AmeriSpeak Omnibus, which is operated by NORC at the University of Chicago. Ninety-three percent of the surveys were completed online and 7 percent by phone. The overall survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.