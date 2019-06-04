Fighting the rising cost of prescription drugs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The rising costs of prescription drugs leaves a lot of families in a financial bind and now AARP is calling on the government to make some changes. Today we have our WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Jennifer Feuerstein here to tell us about their efforts.
Get the facts:
- Average Medicare Part D enrollee takes 4.5 drugs per month
- Median annual income for Medicare beneficiaries is $26,000
- Prices for brand-name drugs widely used by 50+ people increased by an average of 8.4% in 2017
AARP guide to commonsense solutions:
- Allow Medicare to negotiate prescription prices
- Cap out-of-pocket costs
- Improve access to lower-cost generic drugs
