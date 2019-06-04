Fighting the rising cost of prescription drugs

Elder abuse, like many other forms of domestic abuse, is an often hidden phenomenon that affects hundreds of thousands of older Americans. Elder abuse can take many forms, from physical to sexual to neglect. And it can even take the form of financial exploitation. In fact, every year, older Americans are robbed of $3 billlion thanks to this type of elder abuse- and this is just the amount that is reported.

The people who commit this crime can be a stranger to the victim, such as an aide that comes into the home to assist with daily activities, or they can even be someone that the victim knows and trusts, such as a friend or family member.