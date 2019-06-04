Fighting the rising cost of prescription drugs

Encore Years

by: eightWest staff

The rising costs of prescription drugs leaves a lot of families in a financial bind and now AARP is calling on the government to make some changes. Today we have our WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Jennifer Feuerstein here to tell us about their efforts.

Get the facts:

  • Average Medicare Part D enrollee takes 4.5 drugs per month
  • Median annual income for Medicare beneficiaries is $26,000
  • Prices for brand-name drugs widely used by 50+ people increased by an average of 8.4% in 2017

AARP guide to commonsense solutions:

  • Allow Medicare to negotiate prescription prices
  • Cap out-of-pocket costs
  • Improve access to lower-cost generic drugs

