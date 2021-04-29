Enjoy episodes of ‘AARP Real Possibilities’ at anytime online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A state lawmaker has introduced a new bill to amend Michigan’s Motor Vehicle Code, setting a legal limit for the THC in a driver’s blood stream.

Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, introduced House Bill 4727 yesterday. The bill would make it a crime to drive with THC levels above five nanograms per milliliter of blood.