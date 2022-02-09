Don’t Be Fraud Foolish: LeaveMiVoteAlone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A petition drive is underway in Michigan to create unnecessary and potentially risky new requirements for Michigan voters who rely on absentee voting. If adopted by the Legislature, the proposal would require voters to add their driver’s license number or part of their Social Security number to their absent voter application.



AARP has long warned against sharing such information, especially the last four digits of a Social Security number, due to the risk for identity theft. Adding such information to absentee voter applications will create a new treasure trove of personal information ripe for potential identity thieves to steal.



Across Michigan, there’s no doubt that older voters would be disproportionately affected by this proposal.In the 2020 election, 64% of the 3.3 million voters who cast absentee ballots were age 50 or over. And during the last three elections in Michigan, between 55 and 60% of the total votes cast were by voters aged 50+.



Join AARP Michigan in the fight against the proposal with this link. Tell your state legislators to LeaveMiVoteAlone - that you oppose any proposal that creates a barrier to voting and increases the risk of identity theft for seniors and other absentee voters.



AARP believes the right to vote is a fundamental human right. All Americans should be able to exercise their right to vote freely, easily, and safely. States should reject onerous requirements for proof of identity.



Read more about AARP’s positions on voting here .