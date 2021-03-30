Coping with Covid-19 anxiety: Experts share helpful advice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you are on the fence about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, then watch this week’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities. A panel of experts gives advice, knowledge, and resources to help ease anxiety and nervousness regarding the ongoing pandemic.

Panelists include:

Surae Eaton, MD AARP Volunteer, Lansing

Karla Fales, CEO, CareWell Services Southwest

Wanda P. Bowman, MBA, Director of Finance and Business Development, Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Charlie Olszewski, Retired Associate Professor

About AARP Real Possibilities

AARP Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!