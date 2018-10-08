Encore Years

Cooking fire safety: watch what you heat

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 10:19 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 10:19 AM EDT

Cooking fire safety: watch what you heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Many families gather in the kitchen to spend time together, but it can be one of the most hazardous rooms in your home if you don’t practice safe cooking behaviors. Cooking equipment, most often the range, stovetop or microwave, is the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries in the United States.  Cooking equipment is also the leading cause of unreported fires and associated injuries.

Adults over the age of 65 are twice as likely to die in a cooking-related home fire.  Adults 85 years and over are four times as likely to die from a burn injury.  Therefore, E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire & Safety offers some safety tips you can follow to prevent these fires, fatalities and injuries:

  • Be on alert!  If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the oven or stovetop.
  • Stand By Your Pan!  Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.
  • If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer or take a utensil or oven mitt with you to remind you that you are cooking.
  • Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains— away from your stovetop.
  • Turn handles of pots and pans to the side so you don't accidentally bump them and spill the contents. 
  • Cook on back burners first to avoid young hands from touching hot burners or hot pans. 
  • Keep kids away from the cooking area.  Maintain a 3-foot kid free zone away from things that are hot and can burn (the stove, oven, microwave, or food).
  • Have activities that keep kids out of the kitchen during this busy time.  Games, puzzles or books can keep them busy.  Kids can also get involved in Thanksgiving preparations with recipes that can be done outside the kitchen.
  • Wear short, close-fitting, or tightly rolled sleeves when cooking.  Loose clothing can easily catch fire if it comes in contact with a gas flame or electric burner.
  • Check the kitchen after you finish cooking to make sure the oven burners and other appliances are turned off.
  • Make sure your smoke alarms are working and are located on every level of your home.  Test them by pushing the test button.  Never place a smoke alarm in the kitchen to avoid nuisance activations from cooking odors.

For more ways to protect your home from fire, read these tips AARP’s website for fire prevention: https://www.aarp.org/home-family/your-home/info-2016/fire-safety-tips.html

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Encore Years

Encore Years
Cooking fire safety: watch what you heat

Cooking fire safety: watch what you heat

Encore Years
10 Things you need to know before going to the polls
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

10 Things you need to know before going to the polls

eightWest
Keep your family safe from fires

Keep your family safe from fires

Encore Years
Make an educated vote this November

Make an educated vote this November

Encore Years
Nine-month study reveals health care access disparities in Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nine-month study reveals health care access disparities in Michigan

Featured Content

Full Show: WOTV Idol Top 10 revealed

Full Show: WOTV Idol Top 10 revealed

The WOTV Idol competition continued Wednesday at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids as the Top 20 was narrowed down to 10 contestants. Top 10 perform.

Read More »
WOTV Idol: Top 20 set to perform live October 3 & 4

WOTV Idol: Top 20 set to perform live October 3 & 4

The top 20 contestants in WOTV Idol are moving on to our live shows in Rosa Parks Circle on Oct. 3 & 4th.

Read More »
Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

Watch My ABC WOTV 4 for your chance to win a trip to the CMA awards brought to you locally by On Staff USA.

Read More »
Steal her secrets: Local real estate agent blazing a trail in West Michigan
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal her secrets: Local real estate agent blazing a trail in West Michigan

Meet Rachel Major! See how she juggles a 24/7 job, 75+ emails a day and still manages to find time for her husband and fur baby!

Read More »
WOTV 4 Fall programming line-up & ABC primetime return schedule
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

WOTV 4 Fall programming line-up & ABC primetime return schedule

WOTV 4 Women new Fall Line-up includes The Real, The Goldbergs, eightWest and more! Plus find out when your primetime ABC shows return!

Read More »
West Michigan Bride chooses destination wedding in British Colombia, Canada
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Bride chooses destination wedding in British Colombia, Canada

Each month we’re choosing one West Michigan bride to feature her wedding day and all the fun, crazy steps in between.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: WOTV Idol finale night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WOTV Idol finale night

WOTV Idol
Photos: WOTV Idol Live Show Top 20 & Top 10 perform
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WOTV Idol Live Show Top 20 & Top 10 perform

Grand Rapids
Photos: Grand Rapids Race for the Cure 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Race for the Cure 2018

About Jennifer Feuerstein

Jennifer Feuerstein is the WOTV 4 Encore Years expert, offering advice on all things 50+. She’s a community organizer, activist, public speaker and writer on issues related to older adults and the encore years. She is Associate State Director for AARP Michigan and uses her voice in her various roles to fight against ageism in our society.

More about Jennifer »