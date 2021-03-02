Aging in place: Creating livable communities in West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re like most people, chances are, you’d prefer to stay at home for as long as possible as you continue to age. “Aging in place” is a term that refers to aging at home rather than transitioning into a senior living facility.

During AARP Real Possibilities, Danielle Argoli, Director of AARP’s Livable Communities Initiative, joins Paula D. Cunningham to discuss differences in housing options for seniors, ways to secure your home, and tips for creating livable communities in local areas.

For additional information regarding livable housing, visit aarp.com/livable.

