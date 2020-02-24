AARP ‘Rock the Vote’ features experts’ look at 2020 Elections

LANSING, Mich. (WOTV)- AARP Michigan’s “Rock the Vote” volunteer conference in Lansing on Wednesday and Thursday will focus on 2020 Elections and voter engagement and will feature presentations by state and national leaders and elections experts about two weeks ahead of the Michigan presidential primary.

Highlighting the two-day event will be remarks from: Janet Brown, Executive Director of the Commission on Presidential Debates; Michigan Lt. Gov. Garland Gilchrist; and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The media is invited to attend.

“We’re looking forward to hearing from the people who know about the upcoming elections in Michigan, the U.S. Census and the presidential debate scheduled in Ann Arbor in October,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director of AARP Michigan.

The conference is a training and information session for more than 100 AARP Michigan volunteers from across the state who will work on voter engagement this year.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 26, Michigan Room, Gannon Bldg., Lansing Community College

2-2:30 p.m. Bernie Porn, pollster, EPIC/MRA

2:30-3:15 p.m. Janet Brown, Executive Director, Commission on Presidential Debates

3:20-4 p.m. Ileana Serrano, Data Dissemination Specialist, U.S. Census Bureau

Thursday, Feb. 27, Ballroom, Lansing Radisson Hotel

10-10:15 a.m. Sue Smith, Vice President of Advocacy, League of Women Voters of Michigan

10:20-10:35 a.m. Joe Potchen, Assistant Michigan Attorney General

10:40-11 a.m. Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State

11:05-11:20 a.m. Q&A with Smith, Potchen and Benson

12:15-12:30 p.m. Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

Please call or email with any questions.

Sponsored by AARP Michigan