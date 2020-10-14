AARP Real Responsibilities: What are Opioids?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at 12pm. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

In this week’s episode, AARP State Director Paula D. Cunningham will discuss the Opioid epidemic affecting our nation and state, issues surrounding Opioid use and ways to overcome opioid dependence. AARP Associate State Director, Jennifer Feuerstein will discuss life planning communities and advanced oral surgeries.

Watch in the video player above