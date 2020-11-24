AARP Real Possibilities: The life changing benefits of yoga and tai chi

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Now more than ever, maintaining our mental, emotional and physical wellbeing is important. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 24) episode of AARP Real Possibilities, State Director Paula D. Cunningham discusses practical ways to improve our quality of life.

Belinda Thurston of Just B Yoga and Jane Evelyn Thomas of The Delta Township 39’ers Enrichment Center joined to talk about the benefits of practicing yoga and tai chi and the key differences between each.

Some of these benefits include but are not limited to:

Decreased risk of body injuries

Increased flexibility

Improved posture

Improved breathing

Today’s Take

During “Today’s Take” hosted by AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein, Dr. Mark Jensin of Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio joins to provide an update on advanced technologies being used to treat patients undergoing oral surgeries, the impact that the ongoing opioid epidemic has on the dental industry and alternative medicine treatment provided at the implant studio.

Many people wish for the perfect smile but fear dental procedures, safety measures and the final results after surgeries. Dr. Mark Jensin eases these concerns by mentioning the specific advanced technology being used in procedures (3D CT scanners, X Guide Software and 3D printers), the importance of using these advanced tools and the positive impact that oral surgeries have on patients.

LouAnn Shawver, Director of Sales & Marketing at Clark Retirement, joins “Today’s Take” to discuss assisted living for seniors.

Moving a loved one into an assisted living community can be difficult for many families. Often, making the transition poses questions and concerns. Families want to know of factors to consider before moving a loved one in, details on safety guidelines, ways their aging loved ones will stay engaged at facilities overtime, and the overall benefits of joining an assisted living community.

LouAnn provides answers to all of these questions by explaining Clark Retirement’s services and guidelines.

Chris Simons, Dementia and Life enrichment at Clark retirement also joins “Today’s Take” to talk about Clark Retirement’s music therapy program for residents living with dementia.

Learn more about Clark Retirement:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/