AARP Real Possibilities: The history of voting and why it is a privilege

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Election Day is less than one week away, which means it is imperative to exercise your rights and uplift your voice through voting.

“Voting is not only a right, it’s a privilege.” Paula D. Cunningham, AARP State Director

On this week’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham takes a look at a short film, “Own Your Vote” and discusses the history of voting and its privilege with special guests.

Guests include:

Tanya L. Pratt, President, Lansing Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Teresa A. Bingman, Esq. Chair, Social Action Committee, Lansing Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“Today’s Take”

During “Today’s Take”, Jennifer Feuerstein, AARP Associate State Director, is joined in studio by guests to discuss the transition into senior living facilities, ways for retirement home residents to stay engaged during challenging times, and dental repair services.

Guests include:

Dr. Mark Jensin, DDS, Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

Brandon Beck, Life Enrichment Coordinator at Clark Retirement.

LouAnn Shawver, Director of Sales & Marketing at Clark Retirement.

