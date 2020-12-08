AARP Real Possibilities: The future of education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- What will education look like in the near future? During Tuesday’s, episode of AARP Real Possibilities (Dec. 8), AARP MI State Director Paula D. Cunningham learns about the educational opportunities provided for students at Davenport University.

Richard Pappas, President of Davenport University, discusses the history of the University, the types of degrees that students can receive in various areas (business, technology, health care and urban education) and ways to embrace changes in education due to the ongoing pandemic.

About AARP Real Possibilities

Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at 12 pm. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!