AARP Real Possibilities: See options for safe voting, life planning and dental care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On the Tuesday, Oct. 20 showing of AARP Real Possibilities, AARP MI discusses options available for safe voting, the purpose of life planning communities and modern advanced technologies used in dental care.

Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel join AARP MI State Director, Paula D. Cunningham, via zoom. LouAnn Shawver, Melissa Guigue and Dr. Mark Jensin join AARP MI Associate State Director, Jennifer Feuerstein, in studio.

Learn more about each service and business mentioned during the show below.

Clark Retirement

LouAnn Shawver and Melissa Guigue from Clark Retirement discuss life planning communities, reasons to choose life planning communities and provides recommendations on when individuals should start researching life planning options.

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio and Wisdom Tooth

Dr. Mark Jesin from Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio speaks on advanced technologies being used for oral surgery, the importance of using new technologies and safety measures.