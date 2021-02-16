AARP Real Possibilities: Protect yourself from cyber threats with this expert advice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As our use of the internet and technology continues to grow in this digital age, one question lingering on many adults’ minds is “How can I protect myself from cyber crimes.” Cyber security has become a topic of interest to many people and during AARP Real Possibilites, two industry experts will address the ongoing cyber threat crisis and provide tips for keeping information secure online!

Special guests include:

Theresa Kent, Customer Success Manager, Providence

Jeff Dettloff, President of Providence

