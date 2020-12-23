AARP Real Possibilities: Maintain your brain health with these essential tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As we grow older, we grow increasingly interested in maintaining our well being, especially when it comes to our brain health. During Tuesday’s (Dec. 22) episode of AARP Real Possibilities, we learn about ways to improve our cognitive memory, causes of cognitive decline and ways to prevent illnesses that can damage our health.

Sarah Lock, J.D., SVP Policy & Brain Health, AARP Executive Director, Global Council on Brain Health joins Paula D. Cunningham, AARP State Director, to share essential tips.

Tips for improving brain health:

Stay socially connected with friends and family

Exercise

Get plenty of sleep every night

Eat healthy

Jennifer Feuerstein, AARP Associate State Director, is joined by special guests:

About AARP Real Possibilities

Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at 12pm. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

