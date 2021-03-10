AARP Real Possibilities: Local Jackson MI Dad and 5 daughters launch a successful business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- All around our country and right here in Michigan, many families and individuals have made it a goal to launch their own business! With entrepreneurship on the rise, it’s safe to say you’re never too young or old to become a business owner.

The Mahoney’s, a local family from Jackson, MI, and Founders of Sisters Smoothies are a prime example of what can happen when you act on a business idea and work hard to bring it to life!

During Tuesday’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities, The Mahoney family joins AARP Michigan State Director Paula. D. Cunningham to discuss the process of establishing a business, the inspiration behind their business, generational wealth, and much more!

