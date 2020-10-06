AARP Real Possibilities launches on WOTV 4 Women

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-There is no better time than right now to lift the voices of African American women in Michigan to help create their own national and state agenda for this year’s vital elections.

Polling data has consistently shown that African American women 50 and older will play a huge role in deciding the 2020 elections. Also, Michigan is considered a key battleground state in the races for President and U.S. Senate.

A record number of Black women are running for the U.S. Congress this year.

So the timing for AARP Michigan’s “MI Sisters and Friends: Conversations that Count” could not be greater. The virtual event scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will create a 2020-2024 health and wealth agenda for older African American women in Michigan.

The agenda will be shared with state and federal elected officials, and progress will be reviewed annually.

“As politicians fight over our battleground state this year, we’re fighting to lift the voices of African American women across Michigan. National and state leaders need to hear what we need from them,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director of AARP Michigan.

Please note, the event is open to anyone to attend.