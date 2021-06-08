AARP Real Possibilities: How to support the AAPI Community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- 2020 has been a challenging year for many Americans, especially members of the Asian Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The addition of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic gave way to many hate crimes and incidents, exclusions, and discrimination against Asian and Pacific Islanders across the nation.

During AARP Real Possibilities, members of the AAPI community discuss difficulties they have faced over the past year. The panel of guests also shares the ways several organizations have teamed up to spread awareness on issues affecting the AAPI community and provides resources the Michigan community can use to support local AAPI groups.

Guests include:

Roland Hwang OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates VP Public Affairs.

Daphne Kwok, VP Asian American & Pacific Islander Audience Strategy, AARP Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Shenlin Chen, President of the Association of Chinese Americans, Inc.

