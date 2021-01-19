AARP Real Possibilities: Boost your brain health as you age

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As we continue to age, we often think about what we can do to maintain our health. One concern that has grown increasingly popular among aging adults is brain health. During AARP Real Possibilities, Sarah Lock, J.D., SVP Policy & Brain Health, joins Paula D. Cunningham, to discuss ways to prevent diseases that lead to brain decline. She also shares tips for improving cognitive memory.

Here are a few tips to improve brain health:

Maintain a healthy diet

Establish a healthy sleeping schedule

Engage in physical activity for at least 30 min a day (Exercise, stretch, meditate, walk, etc.)

Stay socially connected with friends and family

SEE MORE TIPS IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

“Today’s Take”

During “Today’s Take”, Jennifer Feuerstein is joined by special guests:

About AARP Real Possibilities

Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at 12 pm. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!