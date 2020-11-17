AARP Real Possibilities: Addressing food insecurity in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Food insecurity and hunger is a prominent issue in many countries, communities and households around the world. With the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with an increase of unemployment, food insecurity has heightened drastically.

Tuesday’s episode of “AARP Real Possibilities” addresses the food insecurity epidemic affecting our nation and Michigan communities. AARP State Director Paula D. Cunningham is joined by Dr. Philip Knight, Executive Director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, to identify causes of food insecurity and solutions for combatting this issue.

Watch in the video player above

“Today’s Take”

During “Today’s Take”, AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein speaks with Dr. Mark Jensin of Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio, LouAnn Shawver, Director of Sales & Marketing at Clark Retirement and Chris Simons from Clark Retirement.

Dr. Mark Jensin provides insight on full arch restoration. Which individuals qualify for this procedure? What does the full arch restoration process entail and what are the benefits? Dr. Mark Jensin answers.

Later on, Dr. Mark also discusses the ongoing opioid epidemic. Following oral surgeries, many patients receive pain medications to aid in the healing process. In efforts to prevent the use of opioids, Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio provides alternative pain reliever options.

Learn more and visit the Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

LouAnn Shawver from Clark Retirement discusses assisted living for aging adults.

Transitioning loved ones into a senior living community can be a tough process for many families. Often times, fears about a loved one’s wellbeing and safety begin to kick in. LouAnn eases these concerns by detailing factors to consider before moving a loved one in, safety guidelines, ways their aging loved ones will stay engaged at facilities overtime, and the overall benefits of joining a senior community.

Chris Simons, Dementia and Life enrichment at Clark retirement also joins “Today’s take” to talk about Clark Retirement’s Montessori Care program for residents experiencing dementia.

All episodes of AARP Real Possibilities are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!