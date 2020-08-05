AARP Michigan to Mobilize Older Voters Ahead of 2020 Elections

Lansing, Mich. (WOTV)-AARP Michigan today launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Michigan age 50 and up as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will provide information on where candidates stand on issues that matter to Michiganders50-plus and help them cast their votes safely from home or in-person.

A centerpiece of the campaign will focus on providing information about voting options in Michigan this fall at www.aarp.org/MI and the AARP Bulletin, direct mail, digital communications and paid media. [If applicable: The campaign will also advocate for enhanced absentee ballot access and pursue litigation when needed.

“AARP is demanding action to make sure that Americans 50-plus – whether they are working parents, family caregivers, or seniors in nursing homes – can vote and make their voices heard,” said John Hishta, AARP Senior Vice President of Campaigns. “Politicians need to protect the health and financial security of voters 50+, especially during this pandemic.”

The “Protect Voters 50+” campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year’s elections, including:

Video voters’ guides

Polling

Issue briefings

Direct mail, text messaging, social media and paid media

AARP Michigan will track key races, sponsor debates, and host tele-townhall events. Election information will be provided through a full-scale digital effort, including, aarp.org/election2020, AARP Now app, social media, and news alerts.

AARP has a proud 34-year history of non-partisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. We encourage all Michiganders to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues and make their own decisions on Election Day.

