AARP Michigan spotlights importance of 50-plus voters in new Presidential poll

LANSING, Mich. (WOTV)- Today AARP Michigan released a new survey of likely Michigan voters found that President Trump (43%) trails former Vice President Joe Biden (50%). The survey, conducted by the bipartisan team of Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group, found that voters 50-plus strongly oppose (59%- 41%) how President Trump is managing the coronavirus pandemic. The full survey results will be released on Tuesday, September 15.

Among voters age 50 and up, President Trump (40%) trails Vice President Biden (54%).

Voters age 50 and up were 60% of all voters in 2018 and 56.7% in 2016.

“Candidates who want to win in 2020 must talk about the issues that matter to voters 50 and over – like voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare and lowering prescription drug prices,” said AARP Michigan State Director Paula D. Cunningham. “Most importantly, Michiganders are casting their ballots earlier than ever and candidates need to address their concerns now.”

In the race for the U.S. Senate, Incumbent U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (45%) leads Republican challenger John James (41%). Among voters 50 and up, Peters leads James 49% to 38%.

The poll findings include:

President Trump (43%) trails former Vice President Joe Biden (50%) among voter age 18 and up.

age 18 and up. President Trump (40%) trails former Vice President Joe Biden (54%) among voter age 50 and up.

age 50 and up. President Trump (34%) trails former Vice President Joe Biden (59%) among women and leads 54% to 39% among men.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group conducted a survey among 1600 likely 2020 voters in Michigan, which fielded from August 30 to September 8, 2020. Overall margin of error is ± 2.5% at 95% level of confidence.

In a separate survey of older adults in Michigan, commissioned by AARP Michigan and conducted by EPIC/MRA of Lansing last month, an overwhelming majority – 97 percent of voters age 50 and older — said they will “definitely” vote in the Nov. 3 election.

The EPIC/MRA poll of 600 voters 50 and up found great concern among older voters about COVID-19. More than three in five said they are worried they or other family members will be infected by the virus.

They also worry “very often” or “somewhat often” about these economic issues:

68% worry about having health expenses they cannot afford.

66% worry about income not keeping up with the cost of living.

65% worry about not having financial security in retirement.

65% worry about having to pay too much in taxes.

64% worry about not having enough to pay for in-home or nursing home care when they get older.

In August, AARP Michigan launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Americans 50-plus as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will help Americans over 50 vote safely, whether at home or in person. The “Protect Voters 50+” campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year’s elections, including video voters’ guides, issue briefings, direct mail, text messaging, social media and paid media.

###

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)