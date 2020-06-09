AARP Hosts TeleTown Hall on voter issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- In an effort to help educate Michigan voters on the upcoming changes to voting, AARP is hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday, June 9 at 3pm with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The town hall takes place over the phone and allows listeners to ask their questions live. Anyone can join by calling: 833-380-0616.

Due to election changes triggered by Proposal 3, this is the first year voters will be able to cast absentee ballots for any reason. Absentee voters used to have to give one of six reasons to be eligible to vote absentee. Local clerks are reporting record numbers of people applying for absentee ballots.



Another key change is the ability to register to vote right up to Election Day. There are no more registration deadlines. But unregistered voters cannot walk into local precincts and cast ballots on Election Day. They must first go to the local clerk’s office to register, and then they can vote right on the spot.



In addition, those who change their minds or have had their candidate drop out of the race have the opportunity by Monday at 4 p.m. the day before the election to rescind their ballot and vote again at the local clerk’s office.



It’s also okay to vote absentee if you’re a first-time voter. The old rules required Michiganders to vote in person the first time out.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has also announced all Michigan voters will receive an absentee ballot application in the mail to vote, due to concerns about voting in person for the August 4th primary and November 3rd general election. AARP encourages all voters to take the time to learn the election rule changes to fully exercise their new rights.



Have a question? Call the election protection hotline at 888-OUR-VOTE