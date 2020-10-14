AARP Emphasizes Voter Safety as Election Day Approaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Between now and the November election, AARP is waging a multifaceted, multiplatform voter engagement campaign to make sure Americans age 50-plus can vote safely during this pandemic, however they decide to cast their ballot.

“We are going to spend a lot of time, state by state, making sure they understand the absentee ballot process – by mail or during early voting – and making sure they feel comfortable if they choose to vote in person on Election Day,” says John Hishta, AARP senior vice president for campaigns.

Photo courtesy of Gettyimages

The campaign will also focus on the core issues that AARP members and the 50-plus population say are most important to them: protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices, keeping residents and staff of long-term care facilities safe, and helping Americans recover from the impact of the pandemic on the nation’s economy.

This is the first time, Hishta says, that AARP will concentrate on helping people understand some of the changes in the election process that are taking place in states because of the pandemic. “In many respects we’re serving as a communications vehicle to make sure people know how to vote,” he says. “We want to make sure people know what to expect and when to expect it.”

The 2020 campaign will be different from previous voter engagement efforts, Hishta says, because the focus of AARP’s work will be virtual. “In year’s past, we have communicated to the candidates and our members in a variety of ways, including in-person events,” Hishta says. “All of that is changed.”

The key elements of AARP’s voter-engagement campaign include: