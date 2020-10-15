AARP Did Not Authorize or Participate in Production of second DCCC Ad Targeting Peter Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- AARP Michigan State Director Paula Cunningham released the following statement today in response to a second Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee political ad airing in Michigan that cites AARP and targets Peter Meijer, a candidate for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

Cunningham said:

“AARP did not authorize or participate in the production of the advertisement targeting Peter Meijer. AARP has a proud 34-year history of non-partisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. We encourage all Michiganders to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues when making their own decisions in this election.”

AARP Michigan also released the statement from Cunningham last week when the DCCC aired a similar ad.

